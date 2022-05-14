Joseph Group Capital Management Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 265 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,195,052,000 after purchasing an additional 691,934 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after purchasing an additional 82,926 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,450,000 after purchasing an additional 451,810 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,762,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,233,272,000 after purchasing an additional 386,089 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total value of $53,867.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

NYSE:ABT traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.88. 6,159,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,167,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.75. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $192.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

