Joseph Group Capital Management Invests $35,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.04. 3,598,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,483. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.19 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

