Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,404.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,600 ($32.06) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.12) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($30.95) to GBX 2,320 ($28.60) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Johnson Matthey stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.91. 2,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,360. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

