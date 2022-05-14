John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Up 58.7% in April

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE HTD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. 43,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,244. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 255,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after purchasing an additional 87,477 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 78,085 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 50,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.