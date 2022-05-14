John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Up 58.7% in April

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 58.7% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE HTD traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.63. 43,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,244. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $26.43.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.