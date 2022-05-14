John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE HPF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,174. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.