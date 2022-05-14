John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the April 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE HPF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,174. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $22.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
