John C. Kennedy Buys 10,000 Shares of Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 864,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,711.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. Horizon Global Co. has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Global in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,989,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

