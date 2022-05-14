JOE Price Reaches $0.44 on Top Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $101.08 million and approximately $40.25 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001511 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.00541829 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,480.16 or 2.09536388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00037034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008653 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 228,001,823 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.