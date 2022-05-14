Jobchain Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (JOB) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Jobchain has a market cap of $3.89 million and $25,705.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,783,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

