Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nuvation Bio Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Nuvation Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

NUVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:NUVB opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at $114,561,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 75.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after buying an additional 605,416 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 30.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 79.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 48.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.