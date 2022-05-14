Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Watch Restaurant Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $14.22 on Thursday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

