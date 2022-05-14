Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC set a €8.50 ($8.95) price target on Metro in a report on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($10.74) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.05) price objective on Metro in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.58) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($10.63) price objective on Metro in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €8.35 ($8.79) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23. Metro has a 12-month low of €6.75 ($7.11) and a 12-month high of €12.30 ($12.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.77.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

