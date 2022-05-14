Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €150.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($157.89) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($149.47) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €142.00 ($149.47) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a €155.00 ($163.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($142.11) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($134.74) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €146.92 ($154.66).

Airbus stock opened at €106.36 ($111.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €105.27 and its 200 day moving average is €109.39. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($105.23).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

