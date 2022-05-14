JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Short Interest Down 63.0% in April

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JATT Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.92 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. JATT Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JATT. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JATT Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in JATT Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in JATT Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in JATT Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in JATT Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

