Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 20,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $18.88.
About Jasper Therapeutics
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.
