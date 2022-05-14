Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. 20,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abingworth LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,030,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,215,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,396,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

