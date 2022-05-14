Jarvis Network Price Tops $0.0156 on Top Exchanges (JRT)

Jarvis Network (JRT) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $453,301.29 and $17,408.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,459.57 or 1.00020718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00104762 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.