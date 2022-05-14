Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 190.9% from the April 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

JAPSY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. The company had a trading volume of 40,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,144. Japan Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Japan Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.