Jamf (BATS:JAMF) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Barclays

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JAMF. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

BATS:JAMF opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $322,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $233,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,961 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jamf by 112.4% during the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,595,000. Keenan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 14,179.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 984,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new stake in Jamf during the third quarter valued at about $20,367,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

