Jacobs Asset Management LLC Sells 67,500 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,500 shares during the period. Sprott makes up about 3.1% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Sprott by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

NYSE:SII traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.33. 158,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sprott Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.70.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.93%.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

