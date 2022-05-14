Jacobs Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,000. WSFS Financial comprises 2.4% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of WSFS Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy J. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $41,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WSFS stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.42. The stock had a trading volume of 293,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $56.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About WSFS Financial (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.