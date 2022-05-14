Jacobs Asset Management LLC Makes New $3 Million Investment in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 74,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000. Lightspeed Commerce comprises approximately 1.4% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Lightspeed Commerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter worth about $1,795,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 143,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 715,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,954,000 after purchasing an additional 79,444 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Shares of LSPD stock traded up $5.20 on Friday, reaching $21.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,686. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

