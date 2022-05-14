J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “

OTCMKTS:JDWPY remained flat at $$46.49 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $50.87.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

