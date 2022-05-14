IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 111.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,515 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of IVERIC bio worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISEE. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after buying an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after buying an additional 2,082,326 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the third quarter valued at $25,098,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 415.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,526,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after buying an additional 1,230,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,110,000 after buying an additional 1,016,533 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IVERIC bio from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $36,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $166,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,498.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,931 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $10.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

