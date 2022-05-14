Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

ITRI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens dropped their target price on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $48.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Itron has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $102.32.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Itron by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Itron by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

