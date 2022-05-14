Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
ITCB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Itaú Corpbanca from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of ITCB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,556. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.58.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
