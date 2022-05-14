Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

ITCB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Itaú Corpbanca from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of ITCB stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,556. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.58.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $441.36 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

