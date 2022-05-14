iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) is Financial Partners Group Inc’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF comprises 3.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $13,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574,829 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,103,000 after purchasing an additional 137,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,909,000 after purchasing an additional 295,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $52.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,539. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.73.

