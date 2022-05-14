iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 134,654 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $37.41.

