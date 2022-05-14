iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.14. 326,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,766. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.32. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $90.51 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

