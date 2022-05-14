iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 116.3% from the April 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 129,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

IJT traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $110.83. 132,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $105.27 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

