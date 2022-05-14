iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,910,000 after acquiring an additional 160,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,725,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,802,000 after buying an additional 35,264 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,259,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,050,000 after buying an additional 23,398 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,010,000 after buying an additional 64,742 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.71. 269,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,910. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.59 and a 1 year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

