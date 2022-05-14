iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 9.1% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Probity Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $46,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.18. 1,354,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,769. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

