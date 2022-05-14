iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.50% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $234,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,219,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,644,000. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 57,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.44. 3,303,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,758. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $138.81 and a 52-week high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average is $160.80.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

