iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after buying an additional 1,165,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,623,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.07. 36,517,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,904,392. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.90 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

