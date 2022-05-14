iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 131,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,604,717 shares.The stock last traded at $222.58 and had previously closed at $225.24.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

