iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,324 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

SUSA traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,410. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average is $98.25.

