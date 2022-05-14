iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) Shares Bought by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 364.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,000.

NYSEARCA:EWN traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $37.18. 131,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $45.52. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.01.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

