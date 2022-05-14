iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.49. 49,194,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,998,548. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.94 and a 52-week high of $56.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

