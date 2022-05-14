iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,173.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at $128,000.

ACWI traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,751,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,691. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $85.52 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78.

