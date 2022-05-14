iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a growth of 181.4% from the April 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,219,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.28. 1,635,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,578. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

