iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Boosted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.20. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

