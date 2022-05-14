iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.39. 8,444,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,727,916. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

