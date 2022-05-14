iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $79.57

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $79.57 and last traded at $80.59, with a volume of 230945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.95.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.82.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.