iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 296,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,476,582 shares.The stock last traded at $16.52 and had previously closed at $16.94.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

