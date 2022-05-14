iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Up 110.6% in April

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the April 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,028,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,102,000 after buying an additional 718,379 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 676.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 478,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after buying an additional 416,643 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,628,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,543,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,499,000 after purchasing an additional 176,628 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. 84,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,896. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.