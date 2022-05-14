iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Up 110.6% in April

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, a growth of 110.6% from the April 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,028,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,316,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,102,000 after buying an additional 718,379 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 676.0% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 478,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,875,000 after buying an additional 416,643 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,628,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,543,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,499,000 after purchasing an additional 176,628 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.14. 84,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,896. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.248 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

