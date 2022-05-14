iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,313 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,392,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,453,000 after buying an additional 354,678 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,102,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,620,000 after buying an additional 321,060 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 972.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 340,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,678,000 after buying an additional 309,046 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $12,876,000. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $10,383,000.

BATS:EFAV traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,261 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22.

