iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,722 shares during the quarter. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 2.54% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLTA. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $48.70. 329,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,671. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.48. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.17 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

