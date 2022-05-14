iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.61. 6,016,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,354,524. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.99 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

