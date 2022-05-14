iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Lessened by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,028 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,863,000 after purchasing an additional 742,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after purchasing an additional 720,096 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,016,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,354,524. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.99 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

