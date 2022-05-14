Iron Park Capital Partners LP Purchases Shares of 72,720 North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $496,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NAACU traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.45. 9,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,653. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

