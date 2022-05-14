Iron Park Capital Partners LP Invests $5.17 Million in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD)

Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 523,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,000. G Squared Ascend I makes up 4.1% of Iron Park Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Iron Park Capital Partners LP owned about 1.21% of G Squared Ascend I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the fourth quarter valued at $3,115,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,141,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in G Squared Ascend I by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get G Squared Ascend I alerts:

Shares of GSQD stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.84. 3,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,898. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. G Squared Ascend I Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.95.

G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for G Squared Ascend I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Squared Ascend I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.