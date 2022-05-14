Iron Park Capital Partners LP Invests $2.27 Million in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 228,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV accounts for about 1.8% of Iron Park Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Iron Park Capital Partners LP owned about 1.48% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARYD. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,772,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,187,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 485.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 129,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 107,281 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 3rd quarter valued at $684,000.

NASDAQ:ARYD remained flat at $$9.79 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,380. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

